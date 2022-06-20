CSA congratulates South African team for drawing T20I series against India
CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, expressed his own satisfaction with the team's performance after the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw.
- Country:
- South Africa
Cricket South Africa (CSA) congratulates the Proteas men on their drawn T20 international series against India. After the rained-out final game yesterday, the five-match series ended two-all. "This was a tough series with a lot of learnings for our team and we are proud of how the Proteas acquitted themselves," CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said.
"With an ICC T20 World Cup coming up soon, these results bode well for Temba Bavuma and his men. Hearty congratulations to him, coach Mark Boucher and the entire touring party on a good job well done," he concluded. CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, expressed his own satisfaction with the team's performance.
He said: "Congratulations to the Proteas on an exciting series against India, in difficult and exacting conditions. Back-to-back victories over the talented India team is worthy to celebrate because India possesses impressive depth in their system due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which makes them a dangerous outfit, even when their star players are rested. " "It is pleasing to see the team acquit themselves well in a series where several combinations were fielded, giving all of us watching great hope in our own depth. This truly bodes well for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. We also look forward to another exciting white-ball and Test series in England very soon." added Lawson Naidoo. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Benq aims over Rs 1,000 cr turnover in next 3 years from Indian market
Daiki Axis Japan setting up second unit in India at Rs 200-cr investment
India COVID cases go past 4k mark, logs 4,270 infections in past 24 hrs
India's forest cover grew by over 20K sq km in last 8 years, record growth in wildlife numbers too: PM Modi at the event on Save Soil Movement.
Indian community in Doha welcomes Vice President Naidu