Sports News Roundup: Jack Suwinski powers Pirates past Giants; South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Taiwan accuses China of bullying over World Cup name change

Taiwan accused China of bullying on Monday after organisers of the World Cup in Qatar again changed the reference for Taiwanese visitors applying for an identification card that doubles as an entry visa to list their nationality as "Chinese Taipei". All World Cup ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card used to identify fans, which also serves as their Qatar visa, but Taiwan's government expressed concern after discovering the online application system made no mention of the island.

Golf-Fitzpatrick claims U.S. Open with clutch bunker shot at final hole

After struggling with shots out of fairway bunkers in earlier rounds of the U.S. Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick pulled off the biggest shot of all when it mattered most on Sunday to secure the biggest win of his career. The 27-year-old Englishman stepped up to the final hole at The Country Club outside Boston with a one-shot lead. With the title in his grasp, he drove straight into a left fairway bunker.

Soccer-Rybus dropped from Poland squad after joining Russian club

Poland's Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year's World Cup after the defender signed for another Russian club, the Polish FA (PZPN) said on Monday. While most foreign players have left Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, 32-year-old left back Rybus, who has played 66 times for Poland, moved to Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with local rivals Lokomotiv.

Explainer-How will swimming's new transgender rules work?

Swimming's world governing body FINA has voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy. Here is an explanation of what the policy is and FINA's reasoning behind the change:

Alpine skiing-Swiss, Austrians in quartet appealing FIS election result to CAS

Four national skiing associations, including powerhouses Austria and Switzerland, have filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over last month's presidential vote at global governing body FIS. FIS said an appeal had been filed to sport's highest court by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Croatia.

Rugby-Care and Billy Vunipola back in England squad for Australia

Coach Eddie Jones has brought Billy Vunipola and Danny Care back from international exile after including them on Monday in a 36-man squad for England's July tour of Australia. Vunipola, who was excellent for Saracens in Saturday's Premiership final defeat by Leicester, suffered a head injury late in the game but was passed fit to tour having last played in the 2021 Six Nations.

MLB roundup: Jack Suwinski powers Pirates past Giants

Jack Suwinski's third home run of the game Sunday came in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a series sweep with a 4-3 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants. After the Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth with Thairo Estrada's solo homer, Suwinski led off the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Rogers (0-3) with a shot to right on a 1-1 pitch. It was Suwinski's 11th homer, leading all major league rookies.

Soccer-South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup

South Korea will launch a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Monday. China was due to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country's efforts to follow a zero-COVID policy have resulted in the 24-team event being moved.

Soccer - FIFA, World Athletics review transgender rules after swimming's change

World soccer's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies, after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women's events. On Sunday, swimming's world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an 'open' category for them in some events as part of its new policy.

Soccer-Rudiger says he was rooting for Real against Liverpool

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger said on Monday he was rooting for Real Madrid to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final last month because was still hurting after losing the FA Cup and League Cup finals with Chelsea against the Merseyside club. Real ground out three come-from-behind wins against Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stage to reach the final, where they beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris.

