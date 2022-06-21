Left Menu

NBA-Warriors celebrate championship with parade, champagne and ice cream

"When we started camp, I thought we could be pretty good but I didn't know we could win the whole thing," said Kerr, who has five championships as a player and four as the Warriors coach. "So to be sitting here enjoying the parade today and feeling the love of the whole Bay Area, it's pretty incredible." Now that the pressure is off, Green said he had just one plan for the summer. "Chill.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 03:55 IST
NBA-Warriors celebrate championship with parade, champagne and ice cream

Tens of thousands of jubilant blue-and-gold clad Golden State Warriors fans lined Market Street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate the team's fourth NBA championship triumph in eight years.

The players, who beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 for the title, basked in the adoration of the crowd with several of them leaving their buses to embrace delirious "Dubs" fans under sunny skies clouded only by blasts of confetti. "This one is the sweetest," a champagne-soaked Draymond Green told Reuters as he took a break from the festivities to pick up an ice cream sundae.

After finishing with the worst record in the league in 2020 and missing the playoffs last season, few experts thought the Warriors and their aging core would reach the pinnacle again. But led by sharpshooting guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, emotional leader Green and a stellar supporting cast, the team got healthy in time for the playoffs and rolled from there to claim the franchise's seventh title overall.

The team has clearly relished proving the doubters wrong. "What they gonna say now?" Curry, who took home Finals MVP honors, tweeted alongside a photo of him with an armful of trophies and a cigar in his mouth atop his parade bus.

The team's success even surpassed head coach Steve Kerr's expectations. "When we started camp, I thought we could be pretty good but I didn't know we could win the whole thing," said Kerr, who has five championships as a player and four as the Warriors coach.

"So to be sitting here enjoying the parade today and feeling the love of the whole Bay Area, it's pretty incredible." Now that the pressure is off, Green said he had just one plan for the summer.

"Chill. Worldwide chill," he said with a smile. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
2
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022