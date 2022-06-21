Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios first to sign to Osaka's Evolve sports agency

Nick Kyrgios on Monday became the first athlete to join Evolve, the new sports agency co-founded by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Osaka broke with IMG last month to launch Evolve with longtime agent Stuart Duguid. Evolve describes itself as a multifaceted agency focused on brand partnerships, investing, creating athlete-owned businesses, and philanthropy.

Golf-Fitzpatrick claims U.S. Open with clutch bunker shot at final hole

After struggling with shots out of fairway bunkers in earlier rounds of the U.S. Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick pulled off the biggest shot of all when it mattered most on Sunday to secure the biggest win of his career. The 27-year-old Englishman stepped up to the final hole at The Country Club outside Boston with a one-shot lead. With the title in his grasp, he drove straight into a left fairway bunker.

Explainer-How will swimming's new transgender rules work?

Swimming's world governing body FINA has voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy. Here is an explanation of what the policy is and FINA's reasoning behind the change:

Soccer-Giggs steps down as Wales coach

Ryan Giggs confirmed on Monday that he has resigned as coach of Wales' national team. The former Manchester United winger is awaiting trial after being charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against his ex-girlfriend and her sister.

Rugby-Care and Billy Vunipola back in England squad for Australia

Coach Eddie Jones has brought Billy Vunipola and Danny Care back from international exile after including them on Monday in a 36-man squad for England's July tour of Australia. Vunipola, who was excellent for Saracens in Saturday's Premiership final defeat by Leicester, suffered a head injury late in the game but was passed fit to tour having last played in the 2021 Six Nations.

MLB roundup: Jack Suwinski powers Pirates past Giants

Jack Suwinski's third home run of the game Sunday came in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a series sweep with a 4-3 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants. After the Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth with Thairo Estrada's solo homer, Suwinski led off the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Rogers (0-3) with a shot to right on a 1-1 pitch. It was Suwinski's 11th homer, leading all major league rookies.

NBA-Warriors celebrate championship with parade, champagne and ice cream

Tens of thousands of jubilant blue-and-gold clad Golden State Warriors fans lined Market Street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate the team's fourth NBA championship triumph in eight years. The players, who beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 for the title, basked in the adoration of the crowd with several of them leaving their buses to embrace delirious "Dubs" fans under sunny skies clouded only by blasts of confetti.

Soccer-South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup

South Korea will launch a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Monday. China was due to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country's efforts to follow a zero-COVID policy have resulted in the 24-team event being moved.

Soccer-FIFA, World Athletics review transgender rules after swimming's change

World soccer's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women's events. On Sunday, swimming's world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an 'open' category for them in some events as part of its new policy.

WTA roundup: Garbine Muguruza opens with win at Eastbourne

Fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain opened with a 6-1, 7-6 (7) win over Magdalena Frech on Monday in the first round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain. Countrywoman Sara Sorribes Tormo didn't fare as well, losing to No. 16 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-1. Czech seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova's match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk was suspended after two sets, each player with a win apiece.

