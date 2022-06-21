Indian junior women's hockey team holds Netherlands 2-2 in U-23 tournament

Left Menu

The Indian junior womens hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament here.Annu 19th minute and Beauty Dungdung 37th scored one goal apiece for India while Brouwer Amber 13th and Van Der Broek Belen 17th were on target for the gritty Dutch side Monday night.The Indians were under immense pressure from the very onset as the Netherlands earned back-to-back penalty corners in the opening five minutes.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament here.

Annu (19th minute) and Beauty Dungdung (37th) scored one goal apiece for India while Brouwer Amber (13th) and Van Der Broek Belen (17th) were on target for the gritty Dutch side Monday night.

The Indians were under immense pressure from the very onset as the Netherlands earned back-to-back penalty corners in the opening five minutes. However, the Dutch women's side drew first blood in the 13th minute, courtesy of Amber's goal. The Indian women's side found themselves in more trouble when Van Der Broek Belen doubled the lead for the Netherlands in the 17th minute.

But all hopes were not lost as India, thanks to their counter-attacks, scored one goal through Annu's penalty corner in the 19th minute. Still trailing by a goal in the third quarter, the Indians upped their ante and it was vice-captain Beauty Dungdung who scored the equalizer in the 37th minute to make it 2-2.

The fourth and final quarter saw both the teams trying to edge out each other and score the all-important goal. Both the teams had ample opportunities to take the lead, but as they missed out on the opportunities, the game ended in a draw. The Indian women's side will lock horns against Ukraine in their third match of the tournament on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

