Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australia mulling bid to host 2023 Asian Cup; MLB roundup: Yankees hold off Rays for 50th win and more

Soccer-Australia mulling bid to host 2023 Asian Cup

Australia is weighing up a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, Football Australia said on Tuesday. China was to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country's resolve to maintain a zero-COVID policy has resulted in the 24-team event being moved.

MLB roundup: Yankees hold off Rays for 50th win

Gerrit Cole came within six outs of a no-hitter and Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple with one out in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Anthony Rizzo homered three batters into the game and Gleyber Torres scored on an error as the Yankees won for the 17th time in 19 games and became the fifth team to win at least 50 of its first 67 games since 1930.

Swimming-FINA official hopes other sports follow the transgender ruling

FINA's decision to restrict transgender athletes in elite women's swimming has provided a blueprint for other sports to follow in balancing fairness with inclusion, a top medical official at the global governing body said. FINA made the decision on Sunday after its members heard a report from a transgender task force comprising leading medical, legal, and sports figures.

Tennis-Dzalamidze says Georgia switch was for Olympics, Wimbledon just a bonus

Russian-born tennis player Natela Dzalamidze said her decision to change nationality to Georgian was motivated by her desire to play at the Olympics and that being able to compete at Wimbledon was a bonus. In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Will Zalatoris withdraw from Travelers Championship

Will Zalatoris withdrew from this week's Travelers Championship on Monday, one day after finishing in a tie for second place at the U.S. Open. Zalatoris' withdrawal from the tournament in Cromwell, Conn., was announced by the PGA Tour. Zalatoris didn't immediately comment on the decision.

Tennis-Murray says still planning to play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray said he remains on course to play at Wimbledon even though he is still being hampered by an abdominal injury which has left him unable to practice fully. The 35-year-old Briton, who won the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016, sustained the injury during his Stuttgart Open final loss to Matteo Berrettini on June 12.

Rugby league joins clampdown on transgender athletes in women's sport

The rugby league has banned transgender players from women's international competition until further notice, following global swimming's decision to restrict trans athletes' participation at the elite level. The International Rugby League (IRL) said in a statement on Tuesday that it needed to further consultation before finalizing its transgender policy.

NBA-Warriors celebrate championship with parade, champagne and ice cream

Tens of thousands of jubilant blue-and-gold clad Golden State Warriors fans lined Market Street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate the team's fourth NBA championship triumph in eight years. The players, who beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 for the title, basked in the adoration of the crowd with several of them leaving their buses to embrace delirious "Dubs" fans under sunny skies clouded only by blasts of confetti.

Soccer-South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup

South Korea will launch a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Monday. China was due to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country's efforts to follow a zero-COVID policy have resulted in the 24-team event being moved.

Soccer-FIFA, World Athletics review transgender rules after swimming's change

World soccer's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women's events. On Sunday, swimming's world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an 'open' category for them in some events as part of its new policy.

