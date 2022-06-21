Left Menu

Chahar will take another 5 weeks to get fit, Washington to play for Lancashire

The Rajasthan seamer admitted that it will not be possible for him to get fit by the time India play T20 series against England in the second week of July.Its a step by step process as far as recovery is concerned.

Deepak Chahar Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
India's T20 specialist Deepak Chahar will take four to five more weeks to completely recover from the hamstring injury, which had kept him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pacer Chahar and another centrally-contracted cricketer Washington Sundar, recovering from a hand injury, are currently doing their rehabilitation at NCA along with the likes of T Natarajan.

In another significant development, spin all-rounder Washington is set to fly to England to play for leading county side Lancashire.

''Washington is nearing full fitness and he needs a lot of game time, which he will get only in red-ball cricket. He is going to play for Lancashire and this exposure will do him a world of good,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

WI tour or Asia Cup could be Chahar's comeback vehicle =================================== Chahar, who sustained injury during home series against West Indies in Kolkata, looked in good shape during his morning session at the NCA.

''I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab program right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit,'' Chahar told PTI after his rehab session.

The Rajasthan seamer admitted that it will not be possible for him to get fit by the time India plays the T20 series against England in the second week of July.

''It's a step-by-step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I match fit, I will need to play some club-level games to check my fitness,'' Chahar said He looked very comfortable when he batted for a considerable amount of time.

So, can one expect that he will be fit for a tour of the West Indies? ''I can't say that but I will try and get fit by then. Let's see,'' the swing bowler said. India is scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7 in West Indies.

