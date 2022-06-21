Left Menu

Koepka joins a list of top golfers including six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and big-hitting former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who have joined LIV Golf, ESPN reported citing sources. The PGA Tour -- where American Koepka has won eight titles -- has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate.

Golf-Koepka latest to sign up for LIV Golf series - ESPN
Brooks Koepka Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former world number one Brooks Koepka has became the latest player to join the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Koepka joins a list of top golfers including six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and big-hitting former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who have joined LIV Golf, ESPN reported citing sources.

The PGA Tour -- where American Koepka has won eight titles -- has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate. LIV Golf did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

When four-times major winner Koepka was asked about LIV Golf at the U.S. Open last week, the 32-year-old criticised the media for constant questions on the issue, saying they only served to throw a "black cloud" over the year's third major. Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf held its first event in London this month which was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel who pocketed the $4 million prize -- the biggest pay cheque in golf history.

Koepka's younger brother Chase also played in the inaugural event where even the last-placed golfer pocketed $120,000. The lucrative rebel league's second event is in Portland from June 30-July 2 at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

