US to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in last World Cup warmups
The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups.The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on September 23 at a European site thats yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.
The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on September 23 at a European site that's yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday. Four days later, the U.S. will face No. 49 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.
Back in the World Cup after missing 2018, the U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on November 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on November 29.
Japan begins Group E play against Germany on November 23, faces Costa Rica on November 27 and Spain on December 1.
Saudi Arabia starts Group C against Argentina on November 22, plays Poland four days later and Mexico on November 30. AP NRB NRB
