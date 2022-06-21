Left Menu

US to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in last World Cup warmups

The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups.The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on September 23 at a European site thats yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

US to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in last World Cup warmups
The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups.

The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on September 23 at a European site that's yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday. Four days later, the U.S. will face No. 49 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.

Back in the World Cup after missing 2018, the U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on November 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on November 29.

Japan begins Group E play against Germany on November 23, faces Costa Rica on November 27 and Spain on December 1.

Saudi Arabia starts Group C against Argentina on November 22, plays Poland four days later and Mexico on November 30. AP NRB NRB

