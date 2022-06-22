Cycling-Alaphilippe set for comeback two months after serious crash

Julian Alaphilippe will return to competition at the French Championships road race on Sunday, two months after a crash left him with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a broken shoulder blade, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said. World champion Alaphilippe suffered the injuries at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic after being caught up in a huge pile-up and falling into a ditch.

Alaphilippe's teammate Remco Evenepoel will headline the QuickStep contingent at the Belgian Championships this weekend. The 30-year-old Frenchman returned to training on the road last month and said at the time he hoped to participate in the Tour de France, which begins on July 1 in Copenhagen.

