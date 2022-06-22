Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Isaac Paredes' 3 HRs power Rays over Yankees; Tennis-Serena 'absolutely' had doubts about competing again and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Isaac Paredes' 3 HRs power Rays over Yankees

Isaac Paredes hit three home runs to power up a slumping offense and help the Tampa Bay Rays break a four-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, beating the top team in the majors 5-4 Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Paredes, who broke up Gerrit Cole's no-hit bid Monday with an eighth-inning leadoff single, took starter Nestor Cortes (6-3) deep in the first and third. He added a third shot against Clarke Schmidt in the fifth. It was the seventh time in Rays history that a player had slugged three long balls and the first since Brandon Lowe ripped three on Oct. 2 against the Yankees.

Tennis-Serena 'absolutely' had doubts about competing again

Serena Williams returned to tennis after a year away with a doubles win at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday and while the American great reaffirmed her love for the game she said her future on the circuit remains uncertain. The 23-time major champion had not played competitive tennis since limping out of her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury, and the 40-year-old said there were times when she doubted she would ever compete again.

The final bill for Tokyo 2020 Olympics comes in at $10.4 billion

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, cost 1.42 trillion yen ($10.4 billion), nearly double the figure quoted in the city's bid for the Games, according to a final budget report. The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee held its last meeting late Tuesday and is due to disband at the end of the month.

Motor racing-Red Bull suspend junior driver Vips over racial slur

Red Bull Racing has suspended Formula Two driver Juri Vips pending an investigation after the Estonian uttered a racial slur during a live stream, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vips, 21, uttered the racial slur on the streaming platform Twitch and was suspended after the video appeared on social media.

NFL-Gronkowski retires for the second time in his career

Four-times Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time on Tuesday following his two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing the curtain down on an elite career where the tight end became one of the sport's greats. Gronkowski, who first retired in 2019 after winning the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots, came out of retirement in 2020 to reunite with long-time teammate Tom Brady.

Rugby-New Zealand Rugby consults on transgender policy

New Zealand Rugby is undertaking a consultation with stakeholders over their transgender eligibility policy and is aiming for the guidelines to be as inclusive as possible. A raft of sports is reviewing their transgender guidelines after swimming's global governing body FINA at the weekend banned any athlete who has been through male puberty from taking part in elite women's competitions.

Golf-Australia's Lee eyes dream double at Women's PGA Championship

With one major already in the bag this season, Minjee Lee said she is targeting a dream double in 2022 with the Australian among the favorites at this week's Women's PGA Championship in Maryland. The 26-year-old had her breakthrough major victory at last year's Evian Championship and captured the U.S. Open earlier this month with a four-stroke victory that saw her rise to number three in the world rankings.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Hart Memorial Trophy at NHL Awards

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews won the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL's most valuable player Tuesday night. During the league's "NHL Awards" show in Tampa, Matthews also picked up the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, as voted on by the members of the NHL Players' Association.

Cycling-Alaphilippe set for comeback two months after serious crash

Julian Alaphilippe will return to competition at the French Championships road race on Sunday, two months after a crash left him with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a broken shoulder blade, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said. World champion Alaphilippe suffered the injuries at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic after being caught up in a huge pile-up and falling into a ditch.

Detained WNBA star Griner unable to speak to wife due to logistical issue -State Dept

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for months, was not able to speak to her wife as scheduled due to a logistical error compounded by Russia's restrictions on the U.S. embassy's operations in Moscow, the State Department said on Tuesday. "We deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak to her wife over the weekend because of a logistical error," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that the call has been rescheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)