Swimming-Australia's Jack out of world championships after hand injury

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has withdrawn from the world championships in Budapest after breaking her hand during a training session, she said on Wednesday. The world championship was Jack's first major international meet in three years after receiving a four-year doping ban, which was later reduced to two years.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:51 IST
Shayna Jack Image Credit: Twitter (@Charlesdegois1)

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has withdrawn from the world championships in Budapest after breaking her hand during a training session, she said on Wednesday. Jack, 23, was part of the Australian team that won gold in the 4x100 meter freestyle event on Sunday.

"I'm broken-hearted to announce that I have to withdraw from the rest of the competition and that I won't have the opportunity to achieve everything I wanted to," Jack wrote on Instagram. "I am still so proud of what I've achieved, how far I've come with the amazing teammates I've been able to medal with."

Jack added she will focus on the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which begin on July 28 in Birmingham. The world championship was Jack's first major international meet in three years after receiving a four-year doping ban, which was later reduced to two years.

