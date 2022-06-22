Left Menu

Four Indian women to take part in USD 750,000 Simone Asia Pacific Cup golf

Four Indians from the domestic Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour will feature in the Simone Asia Pacific Cup, which carries USD 750,000 prize purse in its inaugural year.Two Indian teams of two players each have been invited for the inaugural edition of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup from August 15 to 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:54 IST
Four Indian women to take part in USD 750,000 Simone Asia Pacific Cup golf
  • Country:
  • India

Four Indians from the domestic Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour will feature in the Simone Asia Pacific Cup, which carries USD 750,000 prize purse in its inaugural year.

Two Indian teams of two players each have been invited for the inaugural edition of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup from August 15 to 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tournament will be held under the aegis of the Asia Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF).

Out of the total prize purse, USD 500,000 will be for individual event and USD 250,000 for the team event.

It will be a 54 hole stroke play event over three days.

Initially, India was allotted one team and the two leading stars Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik were invited. But, as per Women’s Golf Association of India, they conveyed their regrets. They were replaced by Diksha Dagar and Gaurika Bishnoi.

WGAI then made a strong pitch for a second team, from their Hero Order of Merit players. The request was accepted and Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor, the top two on the 2020-21 combined Order of Merit, were chosen.

All the four players have conveyed their readiness. They have all been regulars on the WPGT and also playing on the Ladies European Tour, besides making starts in South Africa and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022