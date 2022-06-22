Left Menu

Swimming-Dressel pulls out of world championships

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel has withdrawn from the rest of the world championships after pulling out of his 100m title defence for medical reasons.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:26 IST
Swimming-Dressel pulls out of world championships
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel has withdrawn from the rest of the world championships after pulling out of his 100m title defence for medical reasons. American Dressel, also defending world champion in 50 and 100m butterfly as well as 50 freestyle, had been set for a showdown with emerging talent David Popovici of Romania who is now favourite in the 100m freestyle.

"After conferring with Caeleb, his coaches and the medical staff, a decision has been made to withdraw him from the FINA World Championships," USA Swimming said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our priority is and will always be the health of our athletes and we will continue to give Caeleb the assistance he needs to recover quickly."

Dressel, who pulled out of his 100m freestyle semi-final on Tuesday, picked up two gold medals at the Duna Arena, leading off the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday and repeating as 50m fly world champion on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022