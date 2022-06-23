Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV

Rory McIlroy described Brooks Koepka as deceitful after the four-times major winner defected to the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday, then urged the PGA and European Tours to join forces against the Saudi-backed venture. Koepka, a former world number one, became the latest big name to join the lucrative LIV Series, joining a list that includes six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former Masters champion Dustin Johnson and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

WTA roundup: Camila Giorgi moves on at Eastbourne

Camila Giorgi recorded a 7-5, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain in a third-round match at the Rothesay International on Wednesday at Eastbourne, England. Giorgi, a 12th-ranked Italian, won her match in 1 hour and 53 minutes to set up a clash against lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, who overcame Belgain Kirsten Flipkens 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a 2-hour match.

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Eight people who took care of soccer legend Diego Maradona will be tried in Argentina courts for homicide, according to a ruling released on Wednesday following an investigation into his November 2020 death due to cardiac arrest. In the 236-page document seen by Reuters, the judge in charge of the case questioned "the behaviors - active or by omission - of each of the accused which led to and contributed to the realization of the harmful result."

Fifty years since Title IX, the world of women's sports is transformed

Half a century since passage of the landmark U.S. Title IX law, Olympians and trailblazers say the legislation profoundly transformed global sport for women. The law passed June 23, 1972, requires U.S. education programs that receive federal funding to provide equal opportunities for participation - including for all sports.

Athletics-New category may be needed for transgender athletes-Morris

American athletes said there were no easy answers on the matter of transgender participation in elite sport, days after World Athletics said they were reviewing their policies, with twice world silver medalist Sandi Morris suggesting a new category. Swimming's world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender competitors in women's competition and establish an "open" category, a move widely opposed by LGBT rights advocates.

NFL says Black coaches' discrimination case should be resolved in arbitration

A discrimination case brought by three Black coaches accusing the National Football League of racist hiring should be resolved in a closed arbitration proceeding rather than in open court, the league said in court papers late on Tuesday. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other coaches in February sued the league and its 32 teams, alleging that teams have conducted "sham interviews" with Black candidates to satisfy a policy requiring that minorities be considered, and that Black coaches are paid less than their white counterparts.

Basketball-Rights groups call on Biden to negotiate for Griner's release

A coalition of human rights groups on Wednesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to "make a deal" to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Brittney Griner named honorary starter at ASG

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been named an honorary starter for the WNBA All-Star Game next month in Chicago. Griner, 31, arrested in Russia in February and detained there since, is a seven-time All-Star in the league. She has averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in her nine-year career since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2013 draft.

Golf-LIV Golf players will be allowed to play at the Open, says R&A

Golfers who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to play at the Open next month, organisers The R&A said on Wednesday. The PGA Tour has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate.

Golf-PGA Tour hits back at LIV with increased prize money, new events

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan accused the Saudi-back LIV Invitational Series of attempting to buy the game of golf on Wednesday then went on the offensive, unveiling larger purses, new events and a different calendar. Speaking at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Monahan conceded that the PGA Tour cannot compete with the LIV Series when it comes to cash but upped the ante announcing it would increase purses at eight events during the 2022-23 season to an average of $20 million.

