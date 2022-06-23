Left Menu

Soccer-Kirby relieved after call-up to England squad for Women's Euros

Fran Kirby said she was relieved to be selected in England's squad for the Women's European Championship after missing a large portion of Chelsea's league-winning campaign due to fatigue.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:34 IST
Soccer-Kirby relieved after call-up to England squad for Women's Euros
Fran Kirby Image Credit: Twitter (@frankirby)

Fran Kirby said she was relieved to be selected in England's squad for the Women's European Championship after missing a large portion of Chelsea's league-winning campaign due to fatigue. In April, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said the 28-year-old forward, who successfully recovered from a heart condition called pericarditis in 2020, would not be available for club and country for the "foreseeable future".

However, Kirby was included in England manager Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad for the Euros earlier this month and came off the bench for her first appearance since February in a friendly against Belgium last week. "I wouldn't say that there was fear, but there was definitely a relief to get selected," Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

"Going into Chelsea to training, I had conversations with Emma and just said, 'look, what will be will be, if I'm ready. If I show (up), and I don't get picked, then at least I know that I've done everything." England, twice runners-up at the Euros, kick off their campaign against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6 before facing Norway and Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022