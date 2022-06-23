Left Menu

Kerber, Halep move into quarterfinals at Bad Homburg

Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open while Sabine Lisicki continued her winning comeback.Defending champion Kerber, seeded third, beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Aliz Cornet, who won 7-6 4, 6-4 against Tatjana Maria.Kerber is now 7-0 in front of her home fans at Bad Homburg since the tournament made its tour debut last year.Halep powered past Tamara Zidanek 6-0, 6-3 to continue her solid start to the grass-court season after reaching the semifinals in Birmingham last week.

PTI | Badhomburg | Updated: 23-06-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 10:18 IST
Kerber, Halep move into quarterfinals at Bad Homburg
Angelique Kerber Image Credit: Twitter(Angelique Kerber )
  • Country:
  • Germany

Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open while Sabine Lisicki continued her winning comeback.

Defending champion Kerber, seeded third, beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Alizé Cornet, who won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Tatjana Maria.

Kerber is now 7-0 in front of her home fans at Bad Homburg since the tournament made its tour debut last year.

Halep powered past Tamara Zidanšek 6-0, 6-3 to continue her solid start to the grass-court season after reaching the semifinals in Birmingham last week. Next up for the Romanian player is Amanda Anisimova, who needed just 50 minutes to beat fellow American Ann Li 6-0, 6-2.

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won 6-4, 6-4 against Katie Swan and next takes on top-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

Lisicki is making a comeback to the WTA Tour after knee injuries hampered her for a long spell. The former Wimbledon finalist reached the quarterfinals of a full tour event for the first time since February 2018 when she beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022