Left Menu

Selja, Singhvi made CWC members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:34 IST
Selja, Singhvi made CWC members
Sonia Gandhi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed former Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as members of the all-important party working committee.

Former Rajya Sabha member T Subbarami Reddy has been made a permanent invitee while ex UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has been appointed as a special invitee to the CWC.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the top decision-making body of the grand old party.

''Congress President has appointed Kumari Selja and Abhishek Manu Singhvi as members of the CWC,'' an official communication from the party said.

Gandhi had recently removed Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as a special invitee of the CWC after the Rajya Sabha poll debacle in Haryana. Bishnoi had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022