Cricket-Leach takes freak dismissal as New Zealand struggle to 123-5

Paceman Jamie Overton marked his England debut with a wicket and Jack Leach took a freak wicket just before tea as New Zealand slumped to 123 for five on the first day of the third and final test on Thursday.

Stuart Broad took two wickets in the first session and left-arm spinner Leach struck with his first delivery to leave New Zealand, who won the toss, struggling on 65-3 at lunch. Devon Conway began to look dangerous for New Zealand on the resumption but was bowled by Overton for 26, the ball clattering into his stumps off an inside edge.

Overton, reaching speeds of 90mph, produced some hostile deliveries but New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell loosened England's grip until Nicholls fell in extraordinarily unlucky fashion for 19. Leach floated one up and Nicholls advanced to middle a drive that hit the bat of his partner Mitchell and ricocheted to the alert Alex Lees at mid-off.

Nicholls, who had shown great resilience in his 99-ball innings, walked off scratching his head while Leach, who has suffered a torrid series, looked equally bemused. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, back after missing the second test because of COVID-19, won the toss and elected to bat first on a flattish pitch, but England seized the initiative.

Broad removed opener Tom Latham with the final ball of the first over, extracting enough movement off the pitch to have Latham edge to Joe Root at second slip. New Zealand, who trail 2-0 after defeats in entertaining tussles at Lord's and Trent Bridge, recovered from that early setback but Will Young, having reached 20, fell to Leach's first ball of the day in the 13th over of the day.

Leach got one to straighten slightly and the ball trapped Young lbw in front of his stumps -- the batsman's review proving futile. Williamson and Conway looked fluent, however, as New Zealand attempted to take the contest to England.

Both went after Leach with Williamson striking two boundaries off the spinner in the 19th over while Conway smashed another over the bowler's head. Broad made sure the opening session belonged to England though when he returned to dismiss Williamson for 31, again finding just enough movement off the pitch to find the edge with keeper Ben Foakes taking the easiest of catches.

It could have got even better for England as the immaculate Broad found the inside edge of Conway's bat, but Foakes could not pouch what would have been a superb catch. New Zealand will be kicking themselves after every batsman apart from the struggling Latham got in on a good batting wicket but failed to go on, although in Mitchell's case there was very little he could do as luck shone on a buoyant England.

England are seeking to win every match of a home series with at least three tests for the first time since beating India 4-0 in 2011. New Zealand, with quick bowler Neil Wagner returning to the side, are seeking to avoid four straight test defeats.

