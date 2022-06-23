Anurag Thakur to interact with Ministers, Secretaries of States, UTs in charge of Sports at National Conference

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will interact with Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports for a two-day-long National Conference beginning in Kevadia from June 24. Thakur is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the inauguration on Friday.

Ahead of the conference, Anurag Thakur said that the Statue of Unity at Kevadia is attracting attention not only in India but also worldwide. It is a symbol of Unity in Diversity and in the conference at Kevadia, ministers from diverse states will come together and discuss how they can take the right steps for sports so that the players can perform better and enhance the pride of the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from the front and giving guidance and full support to the players, which has also boosted the morale of the players", he further added.

During the conference, various aspects of the Khelo India Scheme like Geo-Tagging of Playfields, Training Centres/Academies in the States, Talent Identification and Development through Sports Competitions, Promotion of Sports for women, persons with disability, Tribals and Rural Areas, Indigenous Games and Importance of Education and Awareness on Anti-Doping, Building the ecosystem for Sports Support Professionals among others will be discussed. A detailed overview of the development of sports in the country especially in recent years will also be presented. An overview of outreach programs and schemes of the Department of Youth Affairs and a future roadmap for the same will be part of discussions on Day 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)