Adil Rashid to miss white-ball series against India for Hajj pilgrimage

England will be without the services of Adil Rashid in next months white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received clearance from the countrys cricket board ECB to make Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.Rashid, a practising Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshires T20 Blast campaign.Ive been wanting to do it for a little while but Ive found it pretty difficult with the timings.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 10:24 IST
England will be without the services of Adil Rashid in next month's white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received clearance from the country's cricket board (ECB) to make Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Rashid, a practicing Muslim, will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign.

''I've been wanting to do it for a little while but I've found it pretty difficult with the timings. This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well,'' Rashid told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

''I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: 'yep, you do what you've got to do and then come back when you can'. ''I and the missus are going and I'll be there for a couple of weeks,'' he added.

Rashid was part of England's recently-concluded tour of the Netherlands, where the visitors comfortably bagged the three-match ODI series 3-0.

''It's a massive moment: each faith has got their own different thing but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones,'' Rashid said. ''It's a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I'm young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do.'' India takes on hosts England in a white-ball series, including three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 7 to 17.

Rashid is expected to miss all six games as he is likely to return in mid-July, ahead of England's white-ball series against South Africa. But the 34-year-old asserted that the decision to go on the holy pilgrimage ''was irrelevant to cricket.'' ''It wasn't like, right, I'm playing against India - I'd better not go. That didn't really cross my mind. It was purely: right, I'm going - the decision was irrelevant of cricket, in that sense,'' Rashid said.

''All I had to do was speak to Yorkshire and England and get their go-ahead. That was very easy and they were very understanding. To have that backing from your county and from your country, it feels like a big boost.''

