Daryl Mitchell becomes first NZ player in 73 years to score 400 runs in Test series against England

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is the first Kiwis player in 73 years to score 400 runs in a Test series against England. The all-rounder accomplished this feat in the third and final Test of the series against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

Mitchell is currently unbeaten on 78. The all-rounder is enjoying an amazing run in the series so far, having scored 423 runs so far in five innings at an average of 150.33. Mitchell has so far scored two hundreds and two half-centuries in the series so far, with the best individual score of 190. He has surpassed the tally of former Kiwis batter Bert Sutcliffe. He had scored 451 runs in seven innings in his side's 1949 tour of England. Sutcliffe scored one century and four half-centuries on that tour.

Coming to the match, New Zealand were 225/5 in 90 overs at the end of the first day, with Mitchell (78*) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (45*). Choosing to bat first, New Zealand did not have a very good start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kane Williamson (31) and Devon Conway (26) made notable contributions for the Kiwis before Kiwis sunk to 123/5. Then, Mitchell and Blundell stitched an unbeaten 102-run stand to put their side in a better position.

England currently leads the Test series 2-0. (ANI)

