India beat Singapore 3-0 in volleyball tourney

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:40 IST
India beat Singapore 3-0 in volleyball tourney
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian senior volleyball team beat Singapore 3-0 to begin their campaign on a winning note in the 21st Princess Cup 3rd AVC Women's Challenge Cup at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

India emerged 25-16, 25-19 25-08 winners in their opening league match of the tournament.

From the Indian side, captain Nirmal, Soorya, and Anushree impressed the most. Six countries -- India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, and China-- are participating in the championship that will conclude on June 30.

The Indian team's next match is against Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Achyuta Samanta, President of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team for its winning start in the championship.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

