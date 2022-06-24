Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Wimbledon will give Ukrainian refugees free tickets to the tournament's 'Middle Sunday' and donate 250,000 pounds ($307,100) to those affected by Russia's invasion of the country, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:43 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Wimbledon will give Ukrainian refugees free tickets to the tournament's 'Middle Sunday' and donate 250,000 pounds ($307,100) to those affected by Russia's invasion of the country, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday. Following the invasion, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament, resulting in the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour taking away its ranking points.

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as "special military operation" while Belarus is a key staging area. Ukrainian refugees in the boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth as well as their sponsors and charity delivery partners will be eligible for tickets, the All England Club and the Lawn Tennis Association said.

The donation of 250,000 pounds will be made to the Tennis Plays for Peace initiative and the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal on behalf of Wimbledon, which begins on Monday. "On the eve of The Championships I believe it's important that we acknowledge those that are suffering so greatly due to the unrelenting conflict imposed upon Ukraine," LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said in a statement.

Wimbledon will be a 14-day tournament from this year, with matches scheduled on Middle Sunday, traditionally a day off, as organisers no longer need a whole day to get the courts back into shape due to improved technology. Middle Sunday is also known as People's Sunday because, on some occasions in the past, tickets have been made available on general sale on that day when rain delays have resulted in some matches being postponed.

"They (Ukrainian refugees) will be joined on Middle Sunday by local residents, COVID heroes from the NHS and social care, and a variety of schools, charities and community groups," the two associations said. ($1 = 0.8141 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022