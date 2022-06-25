Left Menu

Former soccer star Carlos Tevez debuts as coach in Rosario Central loss

Tevez, who rose to fame as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took over several days ago as the head coach for Rosario Central, a popular team from the province of Santa Fe in need of overcoming a losing streak that has left them near the bottom of the league. "I enjoyed it a lot, it's a new feeling that I lost as a player and today as a coach it all came back to me," Tevez said at a press conference despite the loss.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 25-06-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 08:01 IST
Former soccer star Carlos Tevez debuts as coach in Rosario Central loss
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Former Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez began his coaching career on Friday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. Tevez, who rose to fame as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took over several days ago as the head coach for Rosario Central, a popular team from the province of Santa Fe in need of overcoming a losing streak that has left them near the bottom of the league.

"I enjoyed it a lot, it's a new feeling that I lost as a player and today as a coach it all came back to me," Tevez said at a press conference despite the loss. The "Canalla," as Central is known, showed signs of improvement from previous losses in its first game under Tevez. The club came close to scores in the first half from striker Lucas Gamba.

In the second half, Gimnasia found an opening to score in the 79th minute after a long pass from Uruguayan Brahian Aleman came to Paraguayan Ramon Rosa, hitting an easy goal. The game was played at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium before some 40,000 fans who, after the defeat, were divided between applause and disapproval.

"I liked the team, I'm proud of my players. We have to continue on this same path, we are convinced that this is the right way," said Tevez after the defeat. "The one at fault when we lose will always be me. Although people have left sad, I believe that this is the right way to go," he added.

With the loss, Central stayed in 23rd place out of 28 teams in the Argentine league, with four points from one win, one tie and three losses. With the win, Gimnasia reached the top of the standings with 11 wins, one above Newell's Old Boys and two above Boca Juniors, Platense and Banfield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022