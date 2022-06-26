Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, June 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

HOCKEY Avalanche coach on Andre Burakovsky for Game 6: 'We'll see'

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar kept it close to the vest when asked about forward Andre Burakovsky's availability for Sunday's Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the host Tampa Bay Lightning. HOCKEY-NHL-COL-BURAKOVSKY, Field Level Media

- - Lightning's Brayden Point unlikely to play in Game 6 vs. Avs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not expected to have forward Brayden Point in the lineup on Sunday night when they attempt to stave off elimination against the visiting Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. HOCKEY-NHL-TB-POINT, Field Level Media

- - Alex Ovechkin scores a goal ... in soccer

Alex Ovechkin has a nose for the net, regardless of sport. HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-OVECHKIN, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's schedule:

Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Legends take center court, and center stage, at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal won the first two Grand Slam championships of 2022 at less than 100 percent, plagued by a chronic foot condition. TENNIS-ATP-WIMBLEDON, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

Astros activate SS Jeremy Pena (thumb) from IL The Houston Astros reinstated rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the host New York Yankees.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-PENA, Field Level Media - -

Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe (calf) on 10-day IL The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left calf strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-RENFROE, Field Level Media - -

Sunday's schedule: N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Sunday's schedule: Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m. - - - -

MLS Sunday's schedule:

N.Y. Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m. - - - -

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, 5 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- Travelers Championship Women's PGA Championship

U.S. Senior Open - - - -

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Sunday's schedule:

Finals, Game 2: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers (East)

CS:GO -- Roobet Cup Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers

Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers (West) LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)