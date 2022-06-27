Left Menu

Soccer-Cech to leave role as Chelsea's technical and performance advisor

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will step down from his role as technical and performance advisor at the end of June, the Premier League club said on Monday, the latest staff member to leave Stamford Bridge following the takeover led by Todd Boehly. "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family," Boehly said.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will step down from his role as technical and performance advisor at the end of June, the Premier League club said on Monday, the latest staff member to leave Stamford Bridge following the takeover led by Todd Boehly. Cech, who was appointed to the role in 2019 following his retirement, spent 11 years at Chelsea between 2004-15 and won 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Cech's departure follows that of director Marina Granovskaia, who will leave at the end of the transfer window. Chairman Bruce Buck is moving into a senior advisor role after June 30. "It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside," Cech said in a statement.

A group led by Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired Chelsea in May after former owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a 'special operation'. "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family," Boehly said. "We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best."

