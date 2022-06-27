Left Menu

Cricket-Rain delays England’s bid for test clean sweep

The start of play on the final day of the third and final test between England and New Zealand was delayed on Monday due to rain over Headingley as the hosts needed 113 runs to compete a clean sweep of the series.

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:48 IST
Cricket-Rain delays England’s bid for test clean sweep
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The start of play on the final day of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand was delayed on Monday due to rain over Headingley as the hosts needed 113 runs to complete a clean sweep of the series. The weather was predicted to clear after lunch, offering England the opportunity to knock off the runs needed for victory.

They were 183-2 at stumps after day four on Sunday as Ollie Pope and Joe Root made light work of a competitive target of 296 for victory. Pope (81 not out) and Root (55 not out) will be hoping the weather allows them to resume an unbeaten 132-run partnership as England look strongly placed to add to their first two test victories.

With eight wickets in hand in the final innings, they are set for a first home series clean sweep since beating India 4-0 in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022