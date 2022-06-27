Rugby-World Rugby upholds Spain's disqualification from 2023 World Cup

Spain's appeal against their disqualification from next year's Rugby World Cup in France for fielding an ineligible player during the 2021-22 Rugby Europe Championship has been dismissed, World Rugby announced on Monday.

"The Independent Appeal Committee reviewed the original decision of the Independent Judicial Committee based on the evidence that was before it," World Rugby said in a statement.

"Having considered detailed submissions from the Spanish Union and World Rugby, the Independent Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal.

