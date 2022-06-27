Left Menu

'Agnipath' positive scheme, will enhance overall capabilities of those recruited: Sangma

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:19 IST
'Agnipath' positive scheme, will enhance overall capabilities of those recruited: Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik urged the Centre to reconsider the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for armed forces, claiming that it was against the interest of youth, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday lauded the new programme as a ''positive one'' that would enhance capabilities of individuals enrolled under it.

He urged the youths of the state to ''take full advantage'' of the new scheme and join the Army.

''It is a positive scheme. There will be criticisms for any government scheme but I can say this (Agnipath) is the best way forward,'' the CM said after a cabinet meeting here.

“Though for a short period of four years, the service and training that one gets through this association with the armed forces will enhance his overall capabilities to a great extent,'' he stated.

Asked about Malik's reaction to the scheme, Sangma said everyone was entitled to their views and opinions.

''The positive aspects of the scheme weigh more than its negative side,'' he added.

Protests have broken out in several parts of the country over the Agnipath scheme – under which hiring has been proposed in the armed forces for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement, without any pension benefits. PTI JOP RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022