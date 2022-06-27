IND vs IRE: Men in Blue eye series win in second T20, Ireland look to get even

As India prepares to take on Ireland for the second and final T20I of the series, they will be looking to clinch the series and perhaps experimenting with new players in the squad. Ireland will be looking forward to posing a tough challenge and to square off the series.India won the previous rain-hit match by seven wickets. The match was reduced to 12 overs for each side.

It will be important for Ishan Kishan to continue his fine form and provide India with a positive start. If Deepak Hooda gets another chance to open, the player will be looking forward to putting another strong performance to boost his chances of inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

The next match will be crucial for Suryakumar Yadav who could not open his account. Making the number three or number four slot his own in T20Is would be SKY's focus as he has consistency. It will also be interesting if Rahul Tripathi or Sanju Samson get a chance in the second match.

Indian bowling was solid in the first match during the power play with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressing with 1/16 in three overs. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also had figures of 1/11 in three overs. Other Indian bowlers managed a double-digit economy rate. It will be important for bowlers to not only take wickets, but also restrict Ireland's run flow. Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik unfortunately was the most expensive bowler, conceding 14 runs in his over in the previous match. It will be interesting to see if he retains his spot in the team.

Ireland, on the other side, had some positives as well. The team put up a challenging total of 108 runs and they will be looking to score well in the power play. Harry Tector, who scored 64, will be important to Ireland's chances in the second match which will be held at The Village in Dublin. The match will start at 9 pm IST. (ANI)

