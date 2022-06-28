Left Menu

Chris Gayle opts out of CPL 2022 to focus on 6ixty

Gayle has scored a total of 2519 runs in the CPL at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 133.13.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 09:49 IST
Chris Gayle opts out of CPL 2022 to focus on 6ixty
Chris Gayle (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Kitts

West Indies batter Chris Gayle opted out of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, in order to focus on the T10 tournament, '6ixty'. 6ixty will run from August 24 to 28 in Saint Kitts, immediately before the CPL season.

"I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock the third powerplay over," said Chris Gayle as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Gayle has scored a total of 2519 runs in the CPL at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 133.13. Only Lendl Simmons (2629) has more runs than Gayle in the league.

The 42-year-old batter will act as an ambassador for the 6ixty and West Indies players will be available after their ODI series against New Zealand, which finishes on August 21. He also missed CPL 2020 due to some personal reasons. Apart from CPL, Gayle had earlier opted out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after leaving the 14th edition midway due to bio-bubble fatigue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

