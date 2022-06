FACTBOX-Cricket-Sri Lanka v Australia test series

Factbox on the two-match test series between Sri Lanka and Australia, which begins in Galle on Wednesday: FIXTURES

First test June 29-July 3 Galle 10 a.m. (0430 GMT) Second test July 8-12 Galle 10 a.m. (0430 GMT)

SRI LANKA World ranking: 7

Coach: Chris Silverwood Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

Squad: Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay. AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 1 Coach: Andrew McDonald

Captain: Pat Cummins Squad: Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell.

TEST HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches: 31

Sri Lanka wins: 4 Australia wins: 19

Draws: 8 LAST THREE SERIES

2019 Australia beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in Australia 2016 Sri Lanka beat Australia 3-0 in Sri Lanka

2012-13 Australia beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in Australia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)