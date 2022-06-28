HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Left Menu

Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1015 BERRETTINI PULLS OUT AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The eighth-seeded Italian was due to play Cristian Garin of Chile on Tuesday and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elias Ymer.

Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1015 BERRETTINI PULLS OUT AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST

Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The eighth-seeded Italian was due to play Cristian Garin of Chile on Tuesday and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elias Ymer. "I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger."

1002 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

