HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1015 BERRETTINI PULLS OUT AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST

Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The eighth-seeded Italian was due to play Cristian Garin of Chile on Tuesday and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elias Ymer. "I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger."

1002 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE: Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon due to positive COVID-19 test

Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass

Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return Favourite, but can Swiatek solve grasscourt puzzle?

Nadal, and his foot, under scrutiny as he chases third Wimbledon title Wildcard Serena is the ultimate Wimbledon question mark

Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown Former Wimbledon champions eyeing up window of opportunity in open women's draw

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)