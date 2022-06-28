Left Menu

Sahil Tavora signs two-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:38 IST
Sahil Tavora signs two-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC has signed a two-year contract extension with midfielder Sahil Tavora, the club announced on Tuesday.

The new contract will extend Tavora's stay at the club till the end of 2023-24.

The 26-year-old had scored the 88th minute equalizer in the ISL final in March earlier this year against Kerala Blasters, following which the team had won the summit clash on a penalty shootout.

“The progress the team as a whole and I as a player have made over the last two years under Coach Manolo Marquez was a major factor in me deciding to extend my contract here,” the Goa-born mid-fielder was quoted as saying in a media release.

Marquez on his part said that Tavora is a crucial player.

“He is technically good, is very strong in duels, can shoot from distance and is also a leader in the squad, on and off the pitch,” he added.

Tavora has experience of playing 45 ISL games, including 31 for Hyderabad FC. He also represented Mumbai City FC in the 2017-18 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022