Sahil Tavora signs two-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC has signed a two-year contract extension with midfielder Sahil Tavora, the club announced on Tuesday.

The new contract will extend Tavora's stay at the club till the end of 2023-24.

The 26-year-old had scored the 88th minute equalizer in the ISL final in March earlier this year against Kerala Blasters, following which the team had won the summit clash on a penalty shootout.

“The progress the team as a whole and I as a player have made over the last two years under Coach Manolo Marquez was a major factor in me deciding to extend my contract here,” the Goa-born mid-fielder was quoted as saying in a media release.

Marquez on his part said that Tavora is a crucial player.

“He is technically good, is very strong in duels, can shoot from distance and is also a leader in the squad, on and off the pitch,” he added.

Tavora has experience of playing 45 ISL games, including 31 for Hyderabad FC. He also represented Mumbai City FC in the 2017-18 season.

