PTI | Malahide | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:52 IST
India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland in 2nd T20I
India won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the second and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

India made three changes from their last match with Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out due to a niggle and Sanju Samson replacing him, while Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi came in place of Avesh Khan and Yuzvdra Chahal respectively.

Ireland, meanwhile, are unchanged.

The Teams: India: Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

