Deepak Hooda happy for 'childhood friend' Sanju Samson as duo register highest partnership for India

The 176-run partnership between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson guided their team to a total of 225 runs.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 10:48 IST
Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Deepak Hooda played a spectacular knock of 104 runs as India managed to defeat Ireland by just four runs in the second match and clinch the two-match T20I series 2-0 on Tuesday. For the visitors, it was the 176-run partnership between Hooda and Sanju Samson that guided their team to a total of 225 runs.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Hooda, adjudged as the Player of the Match and the Series, expressed great delight to see his childhood friend Sanju doing well. "Sanju is a childhood friend, we played U-19 together, I am happy for him as well. Ireland is very good, I enjoyed it a lot. Fans are superb here, I never feel like playing outside India. Yeah, the wicket is different, thanks to all the fans for the support," said Hooda.

The right-hander smashed 104 off 57 deliveries to become only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International century. His knock was decorated with nine fours and six hits over the fence. "I am coming from a good IPL, I was trying to follow up the same performance here as well. I like playing aggressively. Batting up the order, I have the time, I try to play according to the situation," he added.

Talking about the match, top knocks from captain Andrew Balbirnie (60), Paul Stirling (40) and Harry Tector (39) went in vain as India snatched the match from Ireland in the last over, winning the last-ball thriller by four runs. With this, India have won the series 2-0. Ireland though will walk away with a lot of positives as they were in the match till the very last ball and gave India a scare with their batting. (ANI)

