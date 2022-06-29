Tennis-Andreescu happy to earn first main draw win at Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu said she was pleased to earn her first main draw win at Wimbledon at the third attempt, five years on from a nervous debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam. Both of the Canadian's previous appearances at the All England Club had ended in first-round exits - to Kristina Kucova in 2017 and Alize Cornet last year.

But the 2019 U.S. Open champion needed less than an hour to beat Emina Bektas 6-1 6-3 on Tuesday. "I was talking to my trainer about my first time at Wimbledon, and it was great. At my first three qualifiers, I was killing it," Andreescu told reporters.

"I go to the main site and I completely froze. "I remember I could not put a forehand on the court. So looking back at that and finally getting a win here in the main draw means a lot to me. That was like five years ago.

"It was my first Grand Slam too. I didn't really think I would really do anything, but now I have bigger dreams." The 22-year-old, who returned to action in Stuttgart in April following a six-month mental health hiatus, faces Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the second round.

"(Rybakina is) playing really good tennis right now. I think her game really suits the grass, so I'm expecting a tough match," she added. "I have practiced with her a couple of times - not on grass - so I kind of know-how she hits. I know she fights really hard, so I've got to fight harder."

