Soccer-Playoff approved for Serie A when teams finish level on points

No other top European division currently uses a play-off, with leagues relying on goal difference to separate teams. The Italian top-flight title has been decided by a play-off only once before, with Bologna beating Inter 2-0 in Rome in 1964.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's football federation (FIGC) has confirmed that the Serie A title will be decided by a play-off from next season should the top two teams finish level on points. The idea was discussed by Serie A clubs earlier this month and the FIGC said in a statement late on Tuesday that it had been approved at a meeting of its Federal Counsel.

There will be no extra time in the play-off, which will go straight to a shootout if the teams are still locked together after 90 minutes. Last season's title was decided on the final day of the campaign, with AC Milan winning their first Scudetto in 11 years after their win at Sassuolo saw them finish two points ahead of rivals Inter Milan.

Had they drawn the match to finish level on points with Inter, Milan would still have been crowned champions due to their head-to-head record. No other top European division currently uses a play-off, with leagues relying on goal difference to separate teams.

The Italian top-flight title has been decided by a play-off only once before, with Bologna beating Inter 2-0 in Rome in 1964.

