Dylan Fernandes takes lead in Kiteboarding Championship

Dylan Fernandes of Aqua Outback took the lead with consistent performances in all four races in the men's category on day two while Katya Saini of Aqua Outback maintained her lead in the women's section in the 3rd All-India Kiteboarding Championships held here on Wednesday. Dylan Fernandes who had finished third on Day 1 overtook Arjun Motha of Aqua Outback and Jehan Hoshi Driver of Quest Adventure Sports Academy who had finished on top of Day 1. He finished the day with a total net score of 8.0 while Arjun and Jehan finished with 16.0 and 17.0 respectively. Phillipe Dartnell, Jothi Basu, and Sunil Rajani maintained their 4th, 5th, and 6th positions respectively from Day 1.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, Katya Saini of Aqua Outback maintained her lead from Day 1 with a net score of 6.0 ahead for Keona Ranjini of PKA who scored 11.0. Avishma Matta of Aqua Outback is in the third position.

The All-India Kiteboarding Championship is held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India and Premier Kite Boarding Association.

