Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Second-round action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Second-round action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT. READ MORE:

Record-chasing Isner bids to serve up Murray upset Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still Nadal overcomes third set wobble to reach second round

Swiatek overcomes dip in form to secure 36th straight win Serena stunned by Tan in first-round epic

Berrettini joins Wimbledon missing list in decimated men's draw Players did not talk about COVID cases at French Open - Cornet

Kyrgios admits spitting towards fan 'disrespecting' him at Wimbledon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022