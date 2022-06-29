Left Menu

Premier League: Newcastle United agree Sven Botman deal

The Premier League club held off competition from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:19 IST
Premier League: Newcastle United agree Sven Botman deal
Sven Botman (Photo: Newcastle United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United have agreed on a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee. The Premier League club held off competition from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back.

Botman has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed the terms of a five-year contract. The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.

Earlier, Newcastle United confirmed the signing of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope, who joins the Premier League club from Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The Soham-born shot-stopper, who has played eight times for his country, had spent the past six seasons at Turf Moor, twice winning Burnley's player of the year award and helping the Clarets to qualify for Europe in 2017/18.

He was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in 2019/20, when he kept 15 clean sheets throughout the campaign, and made history last year as the first goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in his first six games for England. He has signed a four-year contract at St. James' Park and becomes Eddie Howe's second signing of the summer, following Matt Targett, who joined United on a permanent deal earlier this month following a successful loan spell last term.

Pope started his career with boyhood club Ipswich Town before dropping into non-league with Bury Town. From there, he joined Charlton Athletic before - following a series of loan moves - signing for Burnley in the summer of 2016, making a total of 155 appearances and firmly establishing himself as one of the country's best goalkeepers. The 26-year-old Matt Targett from Aston Villa became the Magpies' first signing of the summer 2022 transfer window, signing a four-year deal at St. James' Park after his successful loan spell on Tyneside the last term.

Targett initially joined United on loan from Villa in January, impressing during his 16 appearances for Eddie Howe's side as they secured an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022