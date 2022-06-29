HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three
Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1145 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began on the outside courts after a spell of rain delayed the start by more than an hour. 1055 START PUSHED BACK TO 1115 Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest.
Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.
