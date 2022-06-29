FACTBOX-Rugby-Argentina vs Scotland - July test series

Factbox on the three-test series between Argentina and Scotland, which starts in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday: * Argentina will be playing their first home test since losing 46-13 to South Africa in Salta in August 2019 – a total of 1,057 days earlier.

* The first of the 18 past tests between these countries was played in 1990, and there have been nine wins each. * Scotland have won the last five test encounters between the two countries, including a comprehensive 44-15 win at Resistencia on their last trip to Argentina four years ago.

* This is the first time Scotland play a three-test series on tour to Argentina, where they have won five of eight previous full internationals. * Argentina are hosting the tests at provincial venues, with San Salvador de Jujuy holding only its second test after a 45-29 win over Georgia in 2017 and Santiago del Estero a new test venue.

TESTS July 2 – Estadio 23 de Agosto, San Salvador de Jujuy - kickoff 4.10 p.m. (1910 GMT)

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia) July 9 – Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta - kickoff 4.10 p.m. (1910 GMT)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France) July 16 – Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero - kickoff 4.10 p.m. (1910 GMT)

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) ARGENTINA

World ranking: 8 Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: Julian Montoya Squad:

Forwards - Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Julian Montoya, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas. Backs - Lautaro Bazan Velez, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero, Tomas Cubelli, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Bautista Delguy, Gonzalo Garcia, Juan Imhoff, Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Orlando, Nicolas Sanchez, Benjamin Urdapilleta.

SCOTLAND World ranking: 7

Coach: Gregor Townsend Captain: Grant Gilchrist

Squad: Forwards - Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Dave Cherry, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Jamie Hodgson, Jonny Matthews, Ben Muncaster, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Hamish Watson, Glen Young.

Backs - Mark Bennett, Matt Currie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Damian Hoyland, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White. OVERALL RECORD

Played: 18 Argentina wins: 9

Scotland wins: 9 LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2018 Scotland 14-9 Argentina Edinburgh 2018 Argentina 15-44 Scotland Resistencia

2016 Scotland 19-16 Argentina Edinburgh 2014 Scotland 41-31 Argentina Edinburgh

2014 Argentina 19-21 Scotland Cordoba (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

