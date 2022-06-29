Left Menu

Tennis-Frenchman Humbert upsets third seed Ruud

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:06 IST
Norway's number three seed Casper Ruud was unable to reproduce his French Open heroics at Wimbledon as he was bundled out 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4 in the second round by world number 112 Ugo Humbert on Wednesday. Frenchman Humbert turned up for the match without any rackets and struggled in the first set but his high-risk approach started to pay off as the ratio of winners to unforced errors moved in his favour and he impressively took the next two.

Ruud, who lost to Rafa Nadal in the French Open final three weeks ago, fought back in a high quality fourth set but Humbert, who reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2019, produced an excellent game to break for 5-4 before serving out to love.

