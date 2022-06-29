Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu overpowered by Garcia at Wimbledon

She continued blazing away in the second set as Raducanu, despite overwhelming support, fell away. Garcia broke serve at 3-3 and held for a 5-3 lead before clinching victory in the next game with a backhand pass, her 25th winner of the match.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:11 IST
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon hopes were crushed on Centre Court by France's Caroline Garcia as the golden girl of British sport suffered a 6-3 6-3 second-round loss on Wednesday. The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame with her spellbinding U.S. Open triumph last year, did not play badly but had no answer to Garcia's superior firepower.

