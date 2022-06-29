Tennis-Djokovic could join Nadal, Federer, Murray at Laver Cup

Watching the "Big Four" of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray playing together for the same team could be possible at the fifth Laver Cup in London this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain's Murray was named as the third member of six-man Team Europe along with Federer and Nadal, leaving tennis fans relishing the prospect of Djokovic joining his long-time rivals at the ATP-sanctioned event. Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the three-day team event pits six of Europe's top players against six from the rest of the world.

"It would be very unique. It is a possibility," Djokovic told reporters after booking his spot in the third round of Wimbledon. "My agent has communication with the Laver Cup team. We have an agreement that there will be a decision after Wimbledon is finished."

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Murray have dominated men's tennis in the last two decades having won 65 Grand Slam titles between them. London's O2 Arena, which hosted the men's season-ending ATP Finals from 2009 to 2020, will stage the Laver Cup from Sept. 23-25 with Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, having won all the previous editions.

Team World captain John McEnroe has named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman as three members of his team. Djokovic played in the second edition of the tournament in 2018.

"Laver Cup is the only competition where you can have all the big rivals, the big three, big four players joining in the same team," Djokovic said. "Of course, it is very different and exciting concept for us players, but also for the fans around the world.

"The O2 Arena is familiar venue for me and for us players... I think the tradition here in Britain for tennis has contributed to a very successful event (ATP Finals) over the course of more than 10 years. So, of course, it would be a pleasure to play there again."

