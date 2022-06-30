Left Menu

Wimbledon: Niemeier fends off Kontaveit; Tsurenko wins all-Ukrainian clash

World number 97 Niemeier took just 58 minutes to overpower the second seed to win 6-4 6-0.

Jule Niemeier of Germany delivered a stunning performance on Wednesday, beating No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of Wimbledon 2022. World number 97 Niemeier took just 58 minutes to overpower the second seed 6-4 6-0.

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari stormed past Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova, winning 6-4 6-3 to set up a third-round meeting with German world number 103 Tatjana Maria, who upset Romania's 26th seed Sorana Cirstea. In an all-Ukrainian clash, Lesia Tsurenko came from a break down in the third set to defeat Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and return to the Wimbledon third round for the first time since 2017 and second time overall. She will face Niemeier next.

Another big name bowing out of the grand slam was Emma Raducanu. The 19-year-old lost to Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3. With a 6-3, 6-3 win over the No.10 seed and home favourite, the former World No.4 Garcia moved through to the third round at the All-England Club for the third time in her career. (ANI)

