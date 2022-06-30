Left Menu

Malaysia Open: Parupalli Kashyap crashes out after losing to Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Playing at Court 3, Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10, in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:45 IST
India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open tournament. Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10, in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Star India shuttler PV Sindhu registered a stunning comeback win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open tournament. She pulled off a stunning win 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy pulled off a huge upset by beating World No 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals. (ANI)

