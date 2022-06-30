HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1305 KYRGIOS OVERPOWERS KRAJINOVIC

Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic was no match for Nick Kyrgios as the Australian breezed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win. 1240 FRITZ EASES PAST GRAY

American 11th seed Taylor Fritz produced an impressive display to knock out Briton Alastair Gray 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3. READ MORE:

1150 KVITOVA DOWNS BOGDAN Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her fine run on grass this season with a 6-1 7-6(5) win over Romanian Ana Bogdan to move into round three.

1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan.

1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon." 1000 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

